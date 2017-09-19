Listen Live Sports

Georgia's Eason (knee) back at practice, no word on return

September 19, 2017
 
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason is back at practice but it’s not known if he’ll be cleared to play Saturday when the 11th-ranked Bulldogs host No. 17 Mississippi State.

Eason started in 2016 as a freshman but strained a ligament in his left knee in Georgia’s season-opening victory over Appalachian State. Touted freshman Jake Fromm has played well since taking over, most notably leading Georgia (3-0) to a victory at Notre Dame in his first college start.

When Eason is ready to play, there is no guarantee he will be the starter. Coach Kirby Smart says “a lot of that is determined by how Fromm is playing. We’ll make that decision when the time comes.”

During practice Tuesday, Eason did some passing and dropped back several times. But he was wearing a brace and still seemed to be moving a bit gingerly on his knee during the brief media viewing period.

From all indications, Fromm will remain the starter for the key Southeastern Conference game against Mississippi State (3-0, 1-0).

Eason completed 55 percent of his passes last season for 2,460 yards, with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Fromm has completed just under 60 percent for 449 yards, with five TDs and one interception.

___

For more AP college football coverage: www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

