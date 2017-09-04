Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Germany federation head calls for tighter ticket controls

September 4, 2017 5:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — German soccer federation president Reinhard Grindel wants European associations to work closer together to combat hooligan behavior after fans chanted Nazi slogans during a World Cup qualifier in Prague.

Grindel tells Kicker magazine “we need to discuss the issue of ticket distribution together with the European associations and find ways to ensure more control throughout Europe.”

Grindel was scathing in his criticism of a group of about 200 German supporters who chanted the slogans during Friday’s 2-1 win over the Czech Republic. They also verbally abused Germany striker Timo Werner.

Team manager Oliver Bierhoff said the supporters did not get their tickets through the federation’s official channels, and Grindel has suggested that problems involving unruly fans can occur when tickets are allowed on sale on the open market.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.