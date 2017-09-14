Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Germany takes over at top of FIFA rankings from Brazil

September 14, 2017 4:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ZURICH (AP) — Germany is back at the top of the FIFA rankings, taking over from Brazil after a busy World Cup qualifying program.

European champion Portugal is up three places to No. 3, while Argentina falls one to No. 4 and No. 5 Belgium climbs four places.

European teams, which each played two qualifiers, gained on their South American rivals and could have six of the eight seeded positions at the World Cup. Host Russia, ranked No. 64, and the seven highest-ranked teams in October should be seeded in the Dec. 1 draw.

Poland is No. 6, followed by Switzerland, France, Chile and Colombia.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

The best of the other regions include Mexico at No. 14, Iran at No. 25 and Egypt at No. 30.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard surveys Florida Keys

Today in History

1992: NASA launches Space Shuttle Endeavour

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1905 -0.0012 3.92%
L 2020 26.1297 -0.0033 6.18%
L 2030 29.4250 -0.0061 8.74%
L 2040 31.8377 -0.0079 9.97%
L 2050 18.3345 -0.0051 11.07%
G Fund 15.4345 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0749 -0.0148 3.86%
C Fund 34.9456 0.0268 11.93%
S Fund 44.8407 0.0178 8.16%
I Fund 29.3994 -0.0749 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.