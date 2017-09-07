Giants-Cowboys preview capsule

NEW YORK GIANTS (11-6) at DALLAS (13-4)

Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT, NBC

OPENING LINE — Cowboys by 5

SERIES RECORD — Cowboys lead 62-46-2

LAST MEETING — Giants beat Cowboys 10-7, Dec. 11, 2016

AP PRO32 RANKING — Giants No. 9, Cowboys No. 8

GIANTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (30), PASS (17)

GIANTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (4), PASS (24)

COWBOYS OFFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (2), PASS (23)

COWBOYS DEFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (1), PASS (26)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Giants beat Cowboys in opener last season, then snapped Dallas’ franchise-record 11-game winning streak for sweep. … Cowboys won NFC East, Giants made playoffs for first time since 2011 as wild card. Both lost to Green Bay in playoffs. … Giants have won three straight in series, matching their longest since 2009-10. … Dallas’ only loss to Giants in nine openers was last season. … Teams have split 12 Sunday night games. … Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, former quarterback for both teams, facing Giants for fourth time in six openers. … Giants QB Eli Manning set for 200th straight regular-season start. Brett Favre (297) and brother Peyton Manning (208) only other QBs with at least 200. … Manning’s 508 completions, 6,226 yards and 48 touchdowns against Cowboys are most of any Dallas opponent. … WR Odell Beckham Jr.’s status up in air after spraining left ankle in preseason game against Cleveland on Aug. 21. Third in NFL in catches (101) and yards (1,367) last year. … Brandon Marshall, third among active WRs with 941 catches, set for Giants debut. … DE Jason Pierre-Paul seventh in franchise history with 50 sacks. … DE Olivier Vernon led Giants with 8½ sacks last season. … CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie tied career high with six INTs last season. … Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott will play despite appeal of his six-game suspension over a domestic violence case getting denied. Status beyond Week 1 unknown. Led NFL as rookie with 1,631 yards rushing. Set Cowboys rookie records with 15 touchdowns rushing and 16 total. … QB Dak Prescott tied Ben Roethlisberger’s rookie record with 13 wins last season, had highest rookie QB rating in history (104.9). Named NFL Offensive Rookie of Year. … WR Cole Beasley led Cowboys with career highs of 75 catches and 833 yards. … TE Jason Witten set to tie Ed “Too Tall” Jones’ franchise record of 224 games played. Needs 17 yards to break Hall of Famer Michael Irvin’s club record of 11,904 yards receiving. … LB Sean Lee had career-high 174 tackles in first All-Pro season last year. … DE Benson Mayowa led team with six sacks, and DT Maliek Collins seventh among rookies with five.

