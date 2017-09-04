Giants keeping everyone guessing about Odell Beckham Jr.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are keeping everyone guessing about star receiver Odell Beckham’s status for the season opener against Dallas.

Beckham, who has not practiced since spraining his left ankle in a preseason game on Aug. 21, rode a stationary bike during the portion of practice that was open to the media Monday as the Giants started preparing for the season opener in Dallas on Sunday night.

Coach Ben McAdoo continued to be vague in discussing Beckham’s injury. He said that the three-time Pro Bowler did not practice and instead worked with the training staff.

McAdoo would not say whether Beckham has started running. When pushed for an answer his response was the team will see how he feels tomorrow.

Advertisement

The Giants will not practice again until Wednesday.

“If he is ready to go on Sunday, we’ll play him,” McAdoo said. “If he is not, we won’t.”

Quarterback Eli Manning followed McAdoo’s lead and said he did not know much about Beckham’s injury.

“My job is to prepare for the upcoming game and have all the guys who are playing prepared to go and hopefully he’s one of them,” Manning said, adding his preparation is the same no matter who plays.

Beckham has not spoken to the media since being hurt against the Browns.

Veteran Brandon Marshall seemingly will be ready to play after missing the final two preseason games with a shoulder injury which also happened in the game at Cleveland.

While not 100 percent, Marshall does not feel he will be limited. He hopes Beckham will be able to play.

“If he is not, we’ll just have to do our jobs just a little bit better to make up for it which will be hard to do,” Marshall said. “But who knows if he is going to play or not. Hopefully, he does.”

The 24-year-old Beckham had a career-best 101 catches last season for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns. In three seasons, he has 288 catches for 4,122 touchdowns and 35 touchdowns.

NOTES: The Giants added WR Travis Rudolph and LB Nordy Capi to round out their 10-man practice squad. … Rookie free agent OL Chad Wheeler made the roster and got a surprise when he came to work Monday. Punter Brad Wing, who had the locker next to his, outlined the area in front of Wheeler’s locker with white tape and wrote the words ‘Do not cross this line,” putting the rookie in his place. … LG Justin Pugh was headed to the Hoboken police department after practice. It seems someone has been entering his building and stealing packages for the lineman, including some suits. “People sent me videos, seeing the guy do it twice. He looks right at the camera so you can see his face.” Pugh was hoping the suspect would be caught Monday. … Marshall, who is entering his 12th season, got a laugh when asked to compare Manning to some of his other former quarterbacks. “He has a long way to go to dethrone Ryan Fitzpatrick,” Marshall said, referring to his former Jets’ teammate who had a poor season in 2016.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL