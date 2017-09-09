Glaesmann with 2 TDs helps Rice beat UTEP 31-14

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Sam Glaesmann threw for one touchdown and ran for another as Rice took an early lead and held it, beating UTEP 31-14 on Saturday night.

Glaesmann had 131 yards passing for the Owls (1-1, 1-0 Conference USA). Samuel Stewart ran for 89 yards on 16 carries and Nahshon Ellerbe ran for 63 yards and a score.

Will Harrison kicked a 36-yard field goal with 11:07 left in the first quarter and Glaesmann took it in from the 5 in the second to help give the Owls a 10-0 lead at the break.

Glaesmann threw a 52-yard touchdown to Aaron Cephus in the third quarter to stretch the Rice advantage to 17-0. UTEP finally scored on a 44-yard pass from Ryan Metz to Warren Redix, making it 17-7 with 3:47 left in the third but two more Owl touchdowns in the fourth sealed the win.

Metz threw for 203 yards and a score for the Miners (0-2, 0-1). He also ran for UTEP’s only other score.

