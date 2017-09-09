Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Glaesmann with 2 TDs helps Rice beat UTEP 31-14

September 9, 2017 11:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Sam Glaesmann threw for one touchdown and ran for another as Rice took an early lead and held it, beating UTEP 31-14 on Saturday night.

Glaesmann had 131 yards passing for the Owls (1-1, 1-0 Conference USA). Samuel Stewart ran for 89 yards on 16 carries and Nahshon Ellerbe ran for 63 yards and a score.

Will Harrison kicked a 36-yard field goal with 11:07 left in the first quarter and Glaesmann took it in from the 5 in the second to help give the Owls a 10-0 lead at the break.

Glaesmann threw a 52-yard touchdown to Aaron Cephus in the third quarter to stretch the Rice advantage to 17-0. UTEP finally scored on a 44-yard pass from Ryan Metz to Warren Redix, making it 17-7 with 3:47 left in the third but two more Owl touchdowns in the fourth sealed the win.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

Metz threw for 203 yards and a score for the Miners (0-2, 0-1). He also ran for UTEP’s only other score.

More AP college football: http://www.collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS provides medical care in Houston

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1438 0.0005 3.92%
L 2020 26.0085 0.0008 6.18%
L 2030 29.2012 0.0012 8.74%
L 2040 31.5523 0.0018 9.97%
L 2050 18.1462 0.0015 11.07%
G Fund 15.4300 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1714 -0.0069 3.86%
C Fund 34.4263 -0.0500 11.93%
S Fund 44.0654 0.0399 8.16%
I Fund 29.2231 0.0701 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.