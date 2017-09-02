Listen Live Sports

Great Brittain: RB Brown leads Duke past NC Central, 60-7

September 2, 2017
 
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Brittain Brown rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown in his college debut, Daniel Jones accounted for three scores and Duke opened the season by routing North Carolina Central 60-7 on Saturday night.

Shaun Wilson also had a short TD run and Bryon Fields Jr. returned an interception 28 yards for a touchdown in the highest-scoring performance by a David Cutcliffe-coached team.

The Blue Devils led 40-0 midway through the second quarter, scored on their first seven drives, held a 524-158 advantage in total yards and claimed their sixth lopsided victory in six meetings of this FBS-vs.-FCS crosstown series.

Jones finished 19 of 25 for 213 yards with a 54-yard TD pass to Aaron Young, a 24-yarder to Johnathan Lloyd and a 4-yard scoring run.

Wilson and Fields scored for the Blue Devils on consecutive snaps. Wilson capped Duke’s opening drive with his short touchdown run, and on the first play of the Eagles’ drive that followed, Fields jumped in front of Micah Zanders’ pass and returned it for his third career touchdown to make it 14-0.

Isaiah Totten had an 81-yard touchdown run for the Eagles after they fell behind by 40.

THE TAKEAWAY

N.C. Central: The Eagles — who have won three straight Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference titles — fell to 0-10 against FBS opponents since moving to Division I a decade ago, and their average margin of defeat in those first nine losses was 42.4 points. But nothing that happened in this one should keep Central from chasing another MEAC championship.

Duke: Looks like the Blue Devils have a keeper in Brown, whose redshirt Cutcliffe opted to preserve last year. Brown, who backed up Wilson, took his first carry 24 yards and his second was a 39-yard touchdown during which he showed off another gear while zipping through the Central defense. He cracked triple digits on his first carry of the second half, and finished with a team-leading 10 carries.

UP NEXT

N.C. Central: The Eagles get their turn to beat up on a lower-level opponent from the North Carolina Triangle when they play host to Division II Shaw on Sept. 9.

Duke: The Blue Devils play host to Northwestern on Sept. 9 in the first of consecutive home games against Power Five opponents. Baylor visits Wallace Wade Stadium the following week.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Follow Joedy McCreary on Twitter at http://twitter.com/joedyap

