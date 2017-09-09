Listen Live Sports

Griffin Trau’s late FG lifts Richmond over Colgate 20-17

September 9, 2017 4:24 pm
 
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Griffin Trau kicked a 27-yard field goal with 1:29 to go and Richmond held on to beat Colgate 20-17 on Saturday in a matchup of highly rated FCS teams.

Trau’s game-winner culminated a nine-play, 64 yard drive for the Spiders (1-1). Daniel Jones intercepted Colgate’s Grant Breneman on the first play from scrimmage after the field goal to seal it.

Colgate (1-1) got on the board first, as a short second-quarter punt set the Raiders up in Richmond territory. Six plays later, Breneman hit Alex Greenawalt from the 7 for a touchdown. Richmond answered on its next drive, going 75 yards in six plays, including Deontez Thompson’s 5-yard scoring run.

The Spiders tied it on the first play of the fourth quarter on a 1-yard touchdown plunge by Gordon Collins, and took its first lead with just under 9 minutes to go on Trau’s 36-yard field goal.

Colgate’s Chris Puzzi tied it at 17 with a 25-yard field goal with 3:58 left.

Richmond’s Kyle Lauletta finished 25 of 38 for 306 yards. Dejon Brissett made 12 catches for 159 yards.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

