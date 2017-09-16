Listen Live Sports

Gubrud accounts for 5 TDs; EWU beats Fordham 56-21

September 16, 2017 5:10 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Gage Gubrud passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more and the Eastern Washington defense had a school record 10 sacks to help the Eagles beat Fordham 56-21 on Saturday.

Gubrud was 29-of-41 passing for 399 yards with two interceptions and had seven carries for 72 yards. Despite committing five turnovers, Eastern Washington (1-2) gave Aaron Best, who was named head coach on Jan. 21, his first victory.

Gubrud’s second touchdown run, a 9-yarder, gave the Eagles a 14-7 lead with 11:06 left in the first half and Tamarick Pierce’s 17-yard scoring run made it 21-7 at the half. Eastern Washington, after a 51-yard kickoff return by Dre Dorton, scored on the first play from scrimmage in third quarter — a 43-yard reception by Antoine Custer. Fordham went three-and-out on its ensuing possession and Gubrud’s 5-yard pass to Henderson Belk made it 35-7 fewer than four minutes into the third quarter.

Albert Havili had 2½ sacks and Dylan Ledbetter added two more for the Eagles.

Fordham (1-2) had 95 total yards, including minus-9 rushing, in the first half and converted just 1 of 17 third downs.

