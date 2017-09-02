Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Gun Runner dominates to win Woodward by 10 1/4 lengths

September 2, 2017 9:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Gun Runner won the $750,000 Woodward by 10 1/4 lengths Saturday at Saratoga for his third straight victory.

Ridden by Florent Geroux, Gun Runner ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:47.43 and paid $2.70 to win at 1-5 odds.

Rally Cry finished second and Neolithic was third, followed by War Story and Discreet Lover.

Gun Runner’s next start will be in the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar on Nov. 4.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

The victory, worth $450,000, increased Gun Runner’s career earnings to $5,738,500. The 4-year-old colt earned his fourth Grade 1 victory in 17 career starts for trainer Steve Asmussen.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.