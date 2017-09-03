Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have made another trade in hopes of shoring up their offensive line. A day after obtaining offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom from Arizona, the Ravens traded an undisclosed draft pick to Jacksonville in exchange for guard/center Luke Bowanko.

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Even with uncertainty about the future of Kirk Cousins, the Washington Redskins cut Nate Sudfeld to go with just two quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster. Before making their final cuts, the Redskins traded 27-year-old tight end Derek Carrier to the Los Angeles Rams for a 2018 seventh-round pick.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Washington’s Max Scherzer was lifted after throwing 75 pitches over five innings, one inning after limping to first base in an at-bat. A liner from Milwaukee’s Travis Shaw hit the 2016 NL Cy Young Award winner on his left leg in the first. In Scherzer’s fifth-inning plate appearance, he hit a grounder to shortstop, limped to first and was thrown out easily.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Trea Turner’s double to the center field wall scored Wilmer Difo from first base in the eighth inning, and the Washington Nationals rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 Saturday night. Sean Doolittle pitched the ninth for his 14th save in 14 chances with the NL East-leading Nationals since being obtained from Oakland on July 16th.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Josh Donaldson hit a pivotal three-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays deftly recovered from a second-inning injury to starting pitcher Marcus Stroman in a 7-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles Saturday night. Seth Smith homered for the Orioles, who fell three and a half games behind the New York Yankees for the top AL wild-card slot.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tyrrell Pigrome passed for two touchdowns and ran for another before leaving with an injury and Maryland stunned Number 23 Texas 51-41 Saturday, spoiling new Longhorns coach Tom Herman’s debut. Pigrome had to be helped off late in the third quarter after twisting his knee, but freshman Kasim Hill came in and led two crucial fourth-quarter touchdown drives.