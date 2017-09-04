Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Redskins safety Su’a Cravens had to be talked out of retiring on Sunday during a meeting with team president Bruce Allen, and his future with the team is in doubt. The 22-year-old Cravens, Washington’s expected starter at strong safety, has been out since August 15th following knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus, but was expected to return to practice this week to prepare for the season opener September 10th against Philadelphia.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Domingo Santana homered twice, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Washington 7-2 Sunday to take three of four games from the Nationals. Without injured star Bryce Harper since mid-August, the Nationals stumbled a bit following a four-game winning streak against the New York Mets and Miami, scoring only eight runs in the four games against the Brewers. The only team in the NL East above .500, Washington maintained a 15-game lead over the second-place Marlins.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Welington Castillo hit two home runs, including a game-tying shot in the ninth inning, and Mark Trumbo won it in the 12th with an RBI single as the Baltimore Orioles rallied past the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 Sunday. The Orioles never led until Trumbo hit a liner into the left-field corner off Danny Barnes to score Jonathan Schoop in the 12th.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Maya Moore scored 26 points and Renee Montgomery added 18 to help the Minnesota Lynx secure the top seed in the playoffs with an 86-72 victory over the Washington Mystics Sunday. Washington is the sixth seed and plays the Dallas Wings on Wednesday.

LANDOVER, Maryland (AP) — Josh Jackson passed for 235 yards, ran for 101 and accounted for two touchdowns in his first start for Virginia Tech, and the Number 21 Hokies made a last-second stand to beat Number 22 West Virginia 31-24 Sunday night. The 52nd meeting between the Appalachian region rivals was the first since 2005. It ended up being a classic at FedEx Field.