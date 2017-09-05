Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

Listen Live Sports

BALTIMORE (AP) — Starlin Castro homered and drove in three runs, Didi Gregorius also went deep and the New York Yankees fueled their playoff push with a 7-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. After spotting the Orioles an early lead, New York bounced back for its fourth win in five games.

MIAMI (AP) — Anthony Rendon and Daniel Murphy combined for seven RBIs and Washington overcame a camera-denting HR by Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton to beat the Marlins 7-2. Murphy and Rendon each homered early in the game, and then hit two-run doubles in the seventh. Stanton hit his major league-leading 53rd homer for Miami.

MIAMI (AP) — The Washington Nationals have put right-hander Erick Fedde on the 10-day disabled list. That moved allowed them to recall right-hander A.J. Cole from Triple-A Syracuse. The NL East leaders have also recalled catcher Pedro Severino.

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — After a crazy offseason that included firing their general manager and losing their top two receivers, the Redskins should still be playoff contenders in an uncertain NFC East. Playing on the franchise tag for a second consecutive season, quarterback Kirk Cousins is playing for another contract, and the defense has been upgraded. All that has Washington thinking about a return to the postseason.

