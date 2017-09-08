Listen Live Sports

Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

September 8, 2017 4:48 am
 
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — On the verge of training camp, Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin gets a chance to survey his effect on Washington. The Russian star returned to town after a summer of training to skate and see a pair of rinks going up in the suburbs.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Judge and Chase Headley hit two-run homers, Starlin Castro and Todd Frazier added solo shots and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-1 Thursday for their first series win at Camden Yards in four years. Didi Gregorius had three hits and scored twice for the Yankees, who closed within three and a half games of AL East-leading Boston and fortified their grip on the top AL wild card.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trea Turner capped Washington’s three-run sixth inning with a two-run single, and the Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Thursday night for their fourth straight win. Adam Lind had two hits and scored a run for Washington, and Michael A. Taylor contributed a terrific catch in center field. Tanner Roark allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals have promoted top prospect Victor Robles from Double-A Harrisburg. The 20-year-old Robles hit .300 with 10 homers, 47 RBIs and 27 steals in 114 games over two minor league stops this season. The outfielder signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent in July 2013.

