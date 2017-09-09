Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michael A. Taylor raced for an inside-the-park grand slam when center fielder Odubel Herrera misplayed his line drive, and the Washington Nationals moved closer to a second straight NL East title with an 11-10 win over the Philadelphia Phillies Friday night. Washington has won five straight and reduced its magic number for winning the division to three.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians extended their winning streak to 16 games with a 5-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night. Edwin Encarnacion hit a three-run homer for the Indians, who haven’t lost since Aug. 23 and now own the majors’ longest winning streak since Oakland won 20 in a row in 2002. Mike Clevinger pitched six shutout innings.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Brad Keselowski ran down Kyle Busch with 16 laps to go and drove away to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway. Keselowski’s pass came in heavy lapped traffic and marked the third time he’d used a superior car to catch Busch on a long run. It’s his 36th series victory, and fourth at Richmond.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dale Earnhardt Junior says he hasn’t imagined a fairy tale finish to his last NASCAR regular season. The sport’s most popular driver is retiring at season’s end. He is among several drivers who arrived at Richmond Raceway this weekend needing to win Saturday night to qualify for NASCAR’s playoffs. The playoffs begin next weekend in Chicago.