Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Kyle Larson and his Chip Ganassi Racing team snatched NASCAR’s last victory before the start of the playoffs Saturday night at Richmond. Martin Truex Junior had the race easily in hand until Derrike Cope slowed with under four laps remaining.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cyle Larin and Giles Barnes scored first-half goals and Orlando City held on after having two men sent off late in the second half to beat D.C. United 2-1 Saturday night. Orlando City won despite going down to 10 men when Servando Carrasco was sent off for his second yellow card in the 79th minute. Kofi Opare pulled United to 2-1 in the 89th minute.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rhys Hoskins went deep and drew three walks, Maikel Franco hit his 20th home run and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 5-4 Saturday night. Washington’s magic number to clinch the NL East dropped to two when Miami lost to Atlanta.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians earned their 17th straight win Saturday, topping the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 behind a pair of timely swings for Jay Bruce and Francisco Lindor. The crowd of 30,459 stood throughout the ninth inning as Cody Allen retired the heart of Baltimore’s order for his 25th save.

Advertisement

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Quarterback Zach Abey amassed 240 total yards with a touchdown, leading Navy past Tulane 23-21 in the American Athletic Conference opener Saturday. Navy outgained the Green Wave 326 to 262 in Annapolis.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Redshirt freshman Peyton Ramsey completed 16 of 20 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns to lead Indiana to a 34-17 victory over Virginia Saturday. The Cavaliers threw it 66 times as they failed to rally.

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Greg Stroman returned a punt for a touchdown and Josh Jackson threw two scoring passes to carry Number 18 Virginia Tech to a 27-0 victory over Delaware Saturday. Stroman became the first player in Virginia Tech history to return a punt for a touchdown in three consecutive seasons.