Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 4:36 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Kristi Toliver scored 32 points, hitting a WNBA playoff-record nine 3-pointers, to lead the Washington Mystics to an 82-68 victory over the New York Liberty Sunday. The Mystics will face the Lynx with Game 1 of the best-of-five series in Minnesota on Tuesday night.

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Carson Wentz threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns as the second-year quarterback guided the Philadelphia Eagles to a 30-17 victory over the Washington Redskins Sunday in a sloppy, mistake-filled season opener between the NFC East rivals. Kirk Cousins finished 23 of 40 for 240 yards with a TD pass to third-down back Chris Thompson. He was under duress all day because of the relentless Eagles pass rush and was sacked four times.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Baltimore’s rebuilt defense picked off Andy Dalton four times and forced him to fumble Sunday, making it easy for Joe Flacco in his return from a back injury as the Ravens pulled away to a 20-0 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens ended a five-game losing streak in Cincinnati by pressuring Dalton.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stephen Strasburg threw eight innings of two-hit ball to extend his scoreless streak to a franchise-record 34 innings, and the Washington Nationals moved closer to wrapping up the NL East title with a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies Sunday. The Nationals clinched the NL East after the Atlanta Braves knocked off the Miami Marlins 10-8.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians stretched their franchise-record winning streak to 18 games, beating the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 Sunday night behind homers from Francisco Lindor and Roberto Perez. The crowd of 21,259 roared in the ninth inning as Cody Allen recorded his 26th save. He struck out the first two hitters and retired Trey Mancini on a line drive to right field to end the game.

