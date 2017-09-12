Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Ryan Goins hit a solo home run, Marco Estrada won his third straight decision and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the slumping Baltimore Orioles 4-3. Darwin Barney had two hits and an RBI as the Blue Jays won their third straight and handed the Orioles their fifth consecutive defeat. Mark Trumbo hit a solo homer for Baltimore, which entered three games back in the AL wild-card race. The Orioles have scored eight total runs in their past five games.

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Redskins are uneasy after several glaring problems came to the forefront in their opening loss to the Eagles, especially with former offensive coordinator Sean McVay’s Rams up next. Turnovers by Kirk Cousins, a lack of a running game, porous offensive-line play and defensive struggles on third down are among Washington’s issues. Plus McVay knows their tendencies, presenting another challenge for coach Jay Gruden.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens knew their defense was going to better this year, and their season-opening shutout of Cincinnati seemed to bear out that assessment. Baltimore forced five turnovers and had five sacks, yet coach John Harbaugh says there’s room for improvement as the defense attempts to ‘chase perfection.’

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s defense is struggling to get any stops or get off the field to start the 2017 season. The Tar Heels are last among power-conference teams by surrendering 587 yards per game, while they rank next to last among those 64 schools by allowing 41 points per game. It’s a big reason why the Tar Heels are 0-2 for the first time since 2010 entering Saturday’s trip to Old Dominion.