Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 3:30 am
 
1 min read
Share       

TORONTO (AP) — Ryan Goins hit a solo home run, Marco Estrada won his third straight decision and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the slumping Baltimore Orioles 4-3. Darwin Barney had two hits and an RBI as the Blue Jays won their third straight and handed the Orioles their fifth consecutive defeat. Mark Trumbo hit a solo homer for Baltimore, which entered three games back in the AL wild-card race. The Orioles have scored eight total runs in their past five games.

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Redskins are uneasy after several glaring problems came to the forefront in their opening loss to the Eagles, especially with former offensive coordinator Sean McVay’s Rams up next. Turnovers by Kirk Cousins, a lack of a running game, porous offensive-line play and defensive struggles on third down are among Washington’s issues. Plus McVay knows their tendencies, presenting another challenge for coach Jay Gruden.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens knew their defense was going to better this year, and their season-opening shutout of Cincinnati seemed to bear out that assessment. Baltimore forced five turnovers and had five sacks, yet coach John Harbaugh says there’s room for improvement as the defense attempts to ‘chase perfection.’

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s defense is struggling to get any stops or get off the field to start the 2017 season. The Tar Heels are last among power-conference teams by surrendering 587 yards per game, while they rank next to last among those 64 schools by allowing 41 points per game. It’s a big reason why the Tar Heels are 0-2 for the first time since 2010 entering Saturday’s trip to Old Dominion.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP UAS Crews Assist with Hurricane Irma Assessment

Today in History

2001: World Trade Center, Pentagon attacked

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1792 0.0354 3.92%
L 2020 26.1000 0.0915 6.18%
L 2030 29.3692 0.1680 8.74%
L 2040 31.7661 0.2138 9.97%
L 2050 18.2867 0.1405 11.07%
G Fund 15.4327 0.0027 1.55%
F Fund 18.1192 -0.0522 3.86%
C Fund 34.7997 0.3734 11.93%
S Fund 44.5590 0.4936 8.16%
I Fund 29.4021 0.1790 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.