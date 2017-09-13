Here is the latest Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit a three-run home run off Gio Gonzalez and Julio Teheran threw seven shutout innings as the Atlanta Braves cruised to an 8-0 victory over the Washington Nationals, who were fresh off clinching the NL East. Gonzalez struggled in allowing five earned runs on seven hits in five innings as he struck out eight. The left-hander did guarantee his $12 million option for next season with his first out of the game as he reached 180 innings this season.

TORONTO (AP) — Richard Urena singled home the winning run in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat Baltimore 3-2, handing the slumping Orioles their sixth straight loss. Facing Orioles closer Zach Britton (2-1), who had recorded the final out of the eighth Kevin Pillar drew a leadoff walk in the ninth and went to third on Teoscar Hernandez’s single. One out later, Pillar scored when Luke Maile singled off the glove of third baseman Manny Machado.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Seimone Augustus scored 24 points and Sylvia Fowles added 18 points and seven rebounds to help the Minnesota Lynx roll to a 101-81 victory over the Washington Mystics in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals. Augustus made 11 of 17 shots and the Lynx looked plenty sharp after a week off and playing in an unfamiliar arena.