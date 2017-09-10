Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hertha draws as Bundesliga’s 1st female referee makes debut

September 10, 2017 11:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — The Bundesliga’s first female referee oversaw a 1-1 draw between Hertha Berlin and Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Bibiana Steinhaus, who has a decade’s experience of refereeing in Germany’s second division, made her debut in the top flight – an occasion celebrated by the home side with a limited offer of half-price tickets for female supporters.

Mathew Leckie put Hertha ahead before the break with a fine shot through Bremen ‘keeper Jiri Pavlenka’s legs.

Thomas Delaney equalized after doing well to elude a defender before the hour-mark and Hertha had goalkeeper Rune Jarstein to thank for denying Max Kruse as the visitors grew in confidence.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

Hertha pushed harder in the final minutes but Vedad Ibisevic was denied by Pavlenka before Kruse went close at the other end.

Schalke hosts Stuttgart later.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS provides medical care in Houston

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1438 0.0005 3.92%
L 2020 26.0085 0.0008 6.18%
L 2030 29.2012 0.0012 8.74%
L 2040 31.5523 0.0018 9.97%
L 2050 18.1462 0.0015 11.07%
G Fund 15.4300 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1714 -0.0069 3.86%
C Fund 34.4263 -0.0500 11.93%
S Fund 44.0654 0.0399 8.16%
I Fund 29.2231 0.0701 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.