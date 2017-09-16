Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hodgson back as Palace sets record losing start in EPL

September 16, 2017 9:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace became the first club in Premier League history to lose its opening five games without scoring as Roy Hodgson’s first match in charge ended in a 1-0 defeat against Southampton on Saturday.

Steven Davis’s early strike ensured it was an unhappy return to club management for Hodgson, who replaced Frank de Boer after the Dutchman was fired just 77 days into his tenure.

Hodgson, whose previous job as England manager ended when the national team was knocked out of Euro 2016 by Iceland, restored a more traditional style to Palace’s setup at Selhurst Park.

However, it took just six minutes for Southampton to breach Hodgson’s four-man defense, as Davis pounced after Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey pushed away Dusan Tadic’s cross-shot.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Palace came close to equalizing but Saints goalkeeper Fraser Forster saved well from Christian Benteke and Jason Puncheon either side of the break to preserve his side’s lead.

Palace remains bottom of the table, while Southampton has eight points from five games.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA personnel oversee Cassini's plunge into Saturn

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1962 0.0102 3.92%
L 2020 26.1418 0.0252 6.18%
L 2030 29.4451 0.0456 8.74%
L 2040 31.8630 0.0582 9.97%
L 2050 18.3510 0.0383 11.07%
G Fund 15.4362 0.0008 1.55%
F Fund 18.0803 0.0001 3.86%
C Fund 34.9873 0.0688 11.93%
S Fund 44.9789 0.1712 8.16%
I Fund 29.3879 0.0792 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.