Hoskins’ 4 RBIs lead Phillies over Dodgers 6-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins had four RBIs, including a tiebreaking, three-run double off Pedro Baez in seventh inning that led the Philadelphia Phillies over Los Angeles 6-2 Tuesday night and prevented the Dodgers from moving closer to the NL West title.

Los Angeles’ magic number to clinch its fifth straight division title remained at three. The Dodgers have lost three consecutive games and 19 of 24.

Hoskins saw 30 pitches in going 2 for 3 with a walk. He knocked out Yu Darvish with a sixth-inning RBI single that cut Philadelphia’s deficit to 2-1, then doubled to the left-center gap on the 10th pitch of his at-bat against Baez (3-6) for a 5-2 lead.