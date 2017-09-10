Listen Live Sports

Huntley totals 389 yards, Utah beats rival BYU 19-13

September 10, 2017 2:56 am
 
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley combined for 389 total yards and a touchdown as the Utes beat rival BYU 19-13 on Saturday night.

The victory was the seventh straight in the series for Utah (2-0) and 16th in the last 19.

Huntley did everything but block for the Utes’ offense as he finished with a career-high 300 passing yards and 89 rushing yards. He continues to give up on the pass a little too often, but the dual-threat consistently makes plays in Utah’s new pass-first, spread system. Utah reached the red zone seven times, but settled for field goals on four of those trips. The final trip ended in kneel-downs to end the game. Darren Carrington led the team in receiving for the second consecutive week with seven catches and 129 yards.

“Our offense is fast so as a team we are still getting used to it,” Huntley said. “It’s only going to get better. It’s just our second week.

“We felt like our offense should have scored more points . we left a lot of points on the field.”

The BYU (1-2) offense continued its early season struggles with turnovers and penalties killing any momentum. Tanner Mangum was 21 for 39 with 170 passing yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. The Cougars didn’t have much luck during the game — one of the interceptions was tipped by defensive tackle Lowell Lotulelei right into the gut of defensive end Filipo Mokofisi — but they still couldn’t move the ball. Mangum threw a seven-yard touchdown to Trey Dye to cut the lead to 19-13 with 2:38 remaining, but it was too little, too late.

Utah freshman Jaylon Johnson had his first career interception and senior Boobie Hobbs had his first of the season.

“It’s Sack Lake City, right?” Hobbs said. “Without the D-Line, there’s no turnovers. There’s no picks. Those guys played a (heck) of a game by getting pressure. When they get pressure, we get picks.”

THE TAKEAWAY

UTAH: The victory won’t help the Utes much as far as the rankings go, but beating your rival is always a positive. Penalties remain an issue and Huntley accounted for more of the run game than the coaching staff would like. The rivalry game is often a toss-up regardless of who’s the better team on paper, and Utah is now set up for a 3-0 start heading into Pac-12 play in two weeks.

BYU: The Cougars scored their first touchdown in eight quarters and the first in 23 drives. The run game managed just 63 yards after being held to negative-five yards last week. Coach Kalani Sitake called for changes after being shut out last week and it’s unlikely he’ll feel much better this week.

“We have to evaluate everything,” Sitake said. “That goes from top to bottom. That’s my job.”

FLAGS STILL FALLING

Utah struggled with penalties for the second consecutive week. The Utes were penalized 11 times for 97 yards. They were hit for 11 penalties for 135 yards in the season opener.

“We shoot ourselves in the foot sometimes,” Carrington said.

UP NEXT

Utah returns to Salt Lake City when it hosts San Jose State on Sept. 16.

BYU plays its third straight Power 5 team when it hosts No. 9 Wisconsin on Sept. 16.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

