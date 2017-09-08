Indians 5, Orioles 0

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Beckham ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .290 Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .271 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .304 Jones cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .281 Mancini lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .292 Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .221 Trumbo dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .243 Smith rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .266 Joseph c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .270 b-Sisco ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Totals 30 0 4 0 3 11

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 3 1 2 0 1 0 .272 Jackson cf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .306 Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .246 Diaz 3b 3 2 2 0 0 0 .266 Urshela 3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .224 Encarnacion dh 4 1 1 3 0 1 .256 Bruce rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257 Santana 1b 3 0 2 1 1 0 .262 Guyer lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .236 a-Chisenhall ph-lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .303 Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Gonzalez 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .276 Totals 29 5 7 4 6 7

Baltimore 000 000 000—0 4 0 Cleveland 300 001 10x—5 7 0

a-pinch hit for Guyer in the 6th. b-struck out for Joseph in the 8th.

LOB_Baltimore 6, Cleveland 6. 2B_Lindor (35), Diaz (6), Santana (33). HR_Encarnacion (34), off Miley. RBIs_Encarnacion 3 (88), Santana (76). SB_Lindor (13).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Schoop, Davis); Cleveland 4 (Jackson, Bruce 2, Perez). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 2; Cleveland 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Encarnacion. GIDP_Mancini, Lindor, Guyer.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Beckham, Schoop, Davis), (Beckham, Schoop, Davis); Cleveland 1 (Diaz, Gonzalez, Santana).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miley, L, 8-12 5 2-3 6 4 4 3 4 102 4.96 Castro 1 1 1 1 3 1 24 2.77 Bleier 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.95 Tillman 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 7.82 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clevinger, W, 9-5 6 3 0 0 3 7 98 3.30 Olson 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00 Shaw 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.24 Goody 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 2.76

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 1-0, Bleier 3-1. WP_Bleier, Goody.

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Paul Nauert; Second, John Libka; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:41. A_30,090 (35,051).