Indians 5, Orioles 0

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Beckham ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.290
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.304
|Jones cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Mancini lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Davis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|Trumbo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Smith rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Joseph c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|b-Sisco ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|3
|11
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Jackson cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Diaz 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Urshela 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|Encarnacion dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.256
|Bruce rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.262
|Guyer lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|a-Chisenhall ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.303
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Gonzalez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Totals
|29
|5
|7
|4
|6
|7
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
|Cleveland
|300
|001
|10x—5
|7
|0
a-pinch hit for Guyer in the 6th. b-struck out for Joseph in the 8th.
LOB_Baltimore 6, Cleveland 6. 2B_Lindor (35), Diaz (6), Santana (33). HR_Encarnacion (34), off Miley. RBIs_Encarnacion 3 (88), Santana (76). SB_Lindor (13).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Schoop, Davis); Cleveland 4 (Jackson, Bruce 2, Perez). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 2; Cleveland 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Encarnacion. GIDP_Mancini, Lindor, Guyer.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Beckham, Schoop, Davis), (Beckham, Schoop, Davis); Cleveland 1 (Diaz, Gonzalez, Santana).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley, L, 8-12
|5
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|3
|4
|102
|4.96
|Castro
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|24
|2.77
|Bleier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.95
|Tillman
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|7.82
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, W, 9-5
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|7
|98
|3.30
|Olson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Shaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.24
|Goody
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.76
Inherited runners-scored_Castro 1-0, Bleier 3-1. WP_Bleier, Goody.
Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Paul Nauert; Second, John Libka; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_2:41. A_30,090 (35,051).