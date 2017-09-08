Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Indians 5, Orioles 0

September 8, 2017 10:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Beckham ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .290
Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .271
Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .304
Jones cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .281
Mancini lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .292
Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .221
Trumbo dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .243
Smith rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .266
Joseph c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .270
b-Sisco ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Totals 30 0 4 0 3 11
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 3 1 2 0 1 0 .272
Jackson cf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .306
Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .246
Diaz 3b 3 2 2 0 0 0 .266
Urshela 3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .224
Encarnacion dh 4 1 1 3 0 1 .256
Bruce rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257
Santana 1b 3 0 2 1 1 0 .262
Guyer lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .236
a-Chisenhall ph-lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .303
Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Gonzalez 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .276
Totals 29 5 7 4 6 7
Baltimore 000 000 000—0 4 0
Cleveland 300 001 10x—5 7 0

a-pinch hit for Guyer in the 6th. b-struck out for Joseph in the 8th.

LOB_Baltimore 6, Cleveland 6. 2B_Lindor (35), Diaz (6), Santana (33). HR_Encarnacion (34), off Miley. RBIs_Encarnacion 3 (88), Santana (76). SB_Lindor (13).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Schoop, Davis); Cleveland 4 (Jackson, Bruce 2, Perez). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 2; Cleveland 2 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Encarnacion. GIDP_Mancini, Lindor, Guyer.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

DP_Baltimore 2 (Beckham, Schoop, Davis), (Beckham, Schoop, Davis); Cleveland 1 (Diaz, Gonzalez, Santana).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley, L, 8-12 5 2-3 6 4 4 3 4 102 4.96
Castro 1 1 1 1 3 1 24 2.77
Bleier 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.95
Tillman 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 7.82
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Clevinger, W, 9-5 6 3 0 0 3 7 98 3.30
Olson 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00
Shaw 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.24
Goody 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 2.76

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 1-0, Bleier 3-1. WP_Bleier, Goody.

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Paul Nauert; Second, John Libka; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:41. A_30,090 (35,051).

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS provides medical care in Houston

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1438 0.0005 3.92%
L 2020 26.0085 0.0008 6.18%
L 2030 29.2012 0.0012 8.74%
L 2040 31.5523 0.0018 9.97%
L 2050 18.1462 0.0015 11.07%
G Fund 15.4300 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1714 -0.0069 3.86%
C Fund 34.4263 -0.0500 11.93%
S Fund 44.0654 0.0399 8.16%
I Fund 29.2231 0.0701 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.