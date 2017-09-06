Indians 5, White Sox 1

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Chisenhall rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Ramirez 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.309
|Gonzalez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Encarnacion dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Santana 1b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.262
|Diaz 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.260
|1-Allen pr-lf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.214
|Almonte lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|2-Zimmer pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Naquin cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.222
|Urshela 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.219
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|7
|4
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hanson 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Sanchez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Abreu dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Garcia rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Delmonico lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Liriano lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Davidson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Smith c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Saladino ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Engel cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.170
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|0
|9
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|031—5
|8
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|001—1
|3
|2
1-ran for Diaz in the 8th. 2-ran for Almonte in the 8th.
E_Davidson 2 (5). LOB_Cleveland 11. 2B_Naquin (2). HR_Santana (23), off Farquhar; Engel (5), off Carrasco. RBIs_Santana 2 (75), Naquin (1), Perez (33), Allen (3), Engel (15). SF_Naquin.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 8 (Lindor 3, Chisenhall 2, Santana 2, Diaz). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 11; .
Runners moved up_Lindor. GIDP_Lindor, Delmonico, Saladino.
DP_Cleveland 2 (Ramirez, Santana), (Ramirez, Lindor, Santana); Chicago 1 (Covey, Smith, Davidson).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, W, 14-6
|9
|3
|1
|1
|0
|9
|97
|3.53
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez, L, 0-3
|6
|6
|1
|1
|2
|2
|102
|4.84
|Infante
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|20
|3.55
|Farquhar
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|18
|4.35
|Covey
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|28
|8.25
Infante pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Farquhar pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Farquhar 1-1, Covey 3-0. WP_Lopez.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Mark Carlson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:48. A_13,403 (40,615).