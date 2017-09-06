Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Indians 5, White Sox 1

September 6, 2017 11:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Chisenhall rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .298
Ramirez 2b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .309
Gonzalez 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .272
Encarnacion dh 4 1 1 0 1 1 .253
Santana 1b 4 2 3 2 1 0 .262
Diaz 3b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .260
1-Allen pr-lf 1 1 0 1 0 0 .214
Almonte lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .228
2-Zimmer pr-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Naquin cf 2 0 1 1 1 0 .222
Urshela 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Perez c 4 0 0 1 0 2 .219
Totals 35 5 8 5 7 4
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hanson 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222
Sanchez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .262
Abreu dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .296
Garcia rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .324
Delmonico lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .295
Liriano lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .154
Davidson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Smith c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .281
Saladino ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .195
Engel cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .170
Totals 28 1 3 1 0 9
Cleveland 000 100 031—5 8 0
Chicago 000 000 001—1 3 2

1-ran for Diaz in the 8th. 2-ran for Almonte in the 8th.

E_Davidson 2 (5). LOB_Cleveland 11. 2B_Naquin (2). HR_Santana (23), off Farquhar; Engel (5), off Carrasco. RBIs_Santana 2 (75), Naquin (1), Perez (33), Allen (3), Engel (15). SF_Naquin.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 8 (Lindor 3, Chisenhall 2, Santana 2, Diaz). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 11; .

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Lindor. GIDP_Lindor, Delmonico, Saladino.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Ramirez, Santana), (Ramirez, Lindor, Santana); Chicago 1 (Covey, Smith, Davidson).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Carrasco, W, 14-6 9 3 1 1 0 9 97 3.53
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lopez, L, 0-3 6 6 1 1 2 2 102 4.84
Infante 1 0 1 1 1 0 20 3.55
Farquhar 0 2 2 2 2 0 18 4.35
Covey 2 0 1 1 2 2 28 8.25

Infante pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Farquhar pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Farquhar 1-1, Covey 3-0. WP_Lopez.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Mark Carlson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:48. A_13,403 (40,615).

        5 potential changes to federal retirement: How much they'd cost feds, retirees

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldiers prepare water for Harvey relief

Today in History

1901: President McKinley is shot

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1324 0.0069 3.69%
L 2020 25.9843 0.0189 5.96%
L 2030 29.1614 0.0356 8.53%
L 2040 31.5030 0.0453 9.78%
L 2050 18.1151 0.0300 10.91%
G Fund 15.4282 0.0008 1.36%
F Fund 18.1356 -0.0348 2.92%
C Fund 34.4745 0.1076 11.59%
S Fund 44.1591 0.0595 8.61%
I Fund 28.9302 0.0226 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.