Indians close in on AL Central title, beat Royals 8-4

September 16, 2017 7:00 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — Francisco Lindor hit an RBI double and the Cleveland Indians bounced back after having their record streak stopped at 22 by beating the Kansas City Royals 8-4 on Saturday to move to the brink of an AL Central title.

Lindor’s double in the sixth off Jason Hammel (8-12) gave the All-Star shortstop an extra-base hit in a club-record 10 straight games. The major league record is 14 straight, shared by Chipper Jones (2006) and Paul Waner (1927).

Carlos Carrasco (16-6) pitched into the seventh as the Indians improved to 32-5 in their last 37 games.

With the win, the Indians clinched at least a tie for the division and dropped their magic number for repeating as champs to one. If Minnesota loses later at home against Toronto, Cleveland will clinch and take the next step in getting back to the World Series.

A victory by the Twins would mean the Indians could lock up the division on Sunday, when ace and Cy Young co-favorite Corey Kluber starts the finale of the season’s longest homestand at Progressive Field.

