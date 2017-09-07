Listen Live Sports

Indians star Jose Ramirez out with wrist injury

September 7, 2017 7:11 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Jose Ramirez is out of Cleveland’s starting lineup because of a sore wrist, leaving the Indians without one of their best hitters as they try for a franchise-record 15th straight victory.

Manager Terry Francona says Ramirez will not be out for an extended period of time. He says Ramirez aggravated the wrist on a check swing earlier in the series against the Chicago White Sox.

The 24-year-old Ramirez is batting .400 (22 for 55) with seven homers and 10 RBIs in his last 13 games. He has a .305 batting average, 25 homers and 69 RBIs on the season.

