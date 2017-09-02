Listen Live Sports

IndyCar series starts raising money for hurricane victims

September 2, 2017 2:09 pm
 
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — The auto racing community is lending a hand to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

AJ Foyt Racing and the IndyCar series are leading the relief effort. T-shirts with a logo featuring the hashtag #Race4Houston emblazoned on the state of Texas went on sale Saturday at Watkins Glen International. NASCAR teams in all three national series have “Texas Strong” decals for all cars competing this weekend.

Proceeds will benefit the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, which is being administered through the Greater Houston Community Foundation. Direct donations also can be made to the foundation’s website.

