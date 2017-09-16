Listen Live Sports

Inter leaves it late to beat Crotone 2-0 and stay perfect

September 16, 2017 11:39 am
 
Inter Milan maintained its perfect start to the season with a hard-fought 2-0 win on Saturday at Crotone, which remained the only team yet to score a goal in Serie A this campaign.

Inter had won its previous three matches comfortably but found it harder than expected on Saturday at Crotone before Milan Skriniar broke the deadlock eight minutes from time.

Ivan Perisic sealed the result in stoppage time.

Opportunities were few and far between at the Stadio Scida and it was Crotone which had the best chances, with Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic pulling off two fine second-half saves to deny Aleksandar Tonev and Marcus Rohden.

However, Inter took the lead when a free kick ricocheted around the area before Skriniar eventually bundled in the ball with his third attempt. It was the former Sampdoria defender’s first Serie A goal.

Perisic doubled Inter’s lead when he was left completely unmarked to gather Joao Mario’s pass, cut inside and fire into the bottom right corner.

Later, Fiorentina hosts Bologna and Roma welcomes newly promoted Hellas Verona.

