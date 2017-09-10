Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Irish official in Olympic scalping case leaves IOC board

September 10, 2017 8:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The IOC says Patrick Hickey resigned from its executive board, more than one year after he was arrested at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in a ticket scalping investigation.

The International Olympic Committee body announced Hickey’s resignation ahead of the board’s two-day meeting opening Monday in Lima, Peru.

Hickey “emphasized that he wants to protect the IOC,” the Olympic body says citing his resignation letter.

The IOC board seat representing the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) will be elected at a four-day annual meeting starting Wednesday in Lima.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

Hickey temporarily stepped aside from Olympic work after Brazilian authorities arrested him at the IOC’s hotel in Rio.

He denies wrongdoing and retains his IOC membership.

Hickey returned to Ireland in December after ANOC loaned him $430,000 in bail money.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS provides medical care in Houston

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1438 0.0005 3.92%
L 2020 26.0085 0.0008 6.18%
L 2030 29.2012 0.0012 8.74%
L 2040 31.5523 0.0018 9.97%
L 2050 18.1462 0.0015 11.07%
G Fund 15.4300 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1714 -0.0069 3.86%
C Fund 34.4263 -0.0500 11.93%
S Fund 44.0654 0.0399 8.16%
I Fund 29.2231 0.0701 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.