The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Irma displaces college football teams

September 10, 2017 4:27 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — The football teams from Florida International and Florida Atlantic remained displaced Sunday, waiting for Hurricane Irma to pass and for officials to determine when they can come home.

FIU practiced Sunday in Birmingham, Alabama, where it has been since Thursday. The Panthers played what was to be their home opener there Friday, beating Alcorn State.

FAU remained in Madison, Wisconsin, where the Owls lost to Wisconsin 31-14 on Saturday.

FIU is closed until at least Tuesday, though university president Mark Rosenberg says “we expect to be closed for more days after that.”

FAU will not reopen before Wednesday.

Sports News

The Associated Press

