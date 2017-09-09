Jed Lowrie hits game-ending single as A’s top Astros 9-8

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jed Lowrie singled home the winning run in the ninth inning after Boog Powell’s tying home run, and the Oakland Athletics snapped the AL West-leading Houston Astros’ seven-game winning streak with a 9-8 win Friday night.

Houston’s Josh Reddick hit a go-ahead double with two outs in the ninth inning after an earlier two-run homer and another run-scoring double, but the typically sharp Astros bullpen couldn’t come through in the bottom half. Lowrie notched his second game-ending hit this season and fifth of his career facing Ken Giles (1-3).

Marcus Semien hit a tying grand slam in the seventh for Oakland.

Jose Altuve and Yuli Gurriel also had two-run homers for the Astros on a night starter Collin McHugh exited after just three innings because of a fingernail injury.

Reddick doubled in the third, homered in the fifth and doubled again against winning pitcher Blake Treinen (2-4).