Jets place LB Mauldin on IR, re-sign LB Carter

September 4, 2017 12:46 pm
 
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have placed linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin on injured reserve and re-signed linebacker Bruce Carter.

Mauldin, entering his third season, has been dealing with a back injury that ailed him for most of training camp. He didn’t participate in any preseason games.

The move Monday doesn’t end Mauldin’s season. He is eligible to be one of the team’s two short-term IR designations, meaning he would be eligible to return to practice after Week 6 and could play after Week 8.

Carter, a key backup last year and special teams contributor, was released by the Jets on Sunday to make room for the team’s waiver claims.

The Jets also announced four additions to their practice squad: wide receiver JoJo Natson, offensive lineman Geoff Gray, defensive lineman Patrick Gamble and cornerback Terrell Sinkfield. New York still has two practice squad slots remaining.

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

