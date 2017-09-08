Listen Live Sports

Jose Urena beats Braves 7-1 to end Marlins’ 5-game skid

September 8, 2017 11:07 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Jose Urena allowed only three hits in 6 1/3 innings and added his first career RBI to stop Miami’s five-game skid and lead the Marlins to a 7-1 win over the Atlanta Braves on Friday night.

Urena (13-6) gave up a fourth-inning homer to Freddie Freeman but little else. Atlanta’s only other hits off Urena were a second-inning single by Tyler Flowers in the second and a bunt single by Ozzie Albies in the sixth.

Ichiro Suzuki hit his 2,500th career single in the ninth, when the Marlins scored four runs. Tyler Moore drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single.

Derek Dietrich gave Miami a 3-0 lead when he led off the third with his 10th homer.

Miami began the night eight games behind Colorado for the second NL wild card after losing 10 of 11.

Miguel Rojas and Urena had back-to-back, run-scoring singles off Mike Foltynewicz (10-12) in the second. Urena took a .077 batting average into the game and had not driven in a run in 69 career at-bats.

