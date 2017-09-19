Listen Live Sports

Judge: Ex-NFL players may be targets for ‘misleading’ offers

September 19, 2017 12:24 am
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal judge overseeing the NFL’s $1 billion concussion settlement with former players says she’s concerned they’re being targeted by claims service providers, lenders and other groups seeking a share of the money.

At a hearing in Philadelphia on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Anita Brody will hear allegations unscrupulous third-party providers have been taking advantage of players with significant brain damage.

The judge has said in a court order she’ll weigh the legality of contracts signed by former players who were duped by “deceptive or misleading solicitations.”

The judge will hear from Christopher Seeger, who represented the class of more than 20,000 former NFL players now eligible for payments. Seeger has been investigating the third-party groups at the judge’s request.

