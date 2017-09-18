Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Judge: NFL concussion victims hit with ‘deceptive practices’

September 18, 2017 4:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

A federal judge overseeing the NFL’s $1 billion concussion settlement with former players says she’s concerned about “deceptive practices” by claims service providers, lenders and other groups seeking a share of the money.

U.S. District Judge Anita Brody will hold a hearing in Philadelphia on Tuesday. She’ll hear from Christopher Seeger, who represented the class of more than 20,000 former NFL players now eligible for payments.

Seeger has been investigating claims that unscrupulous third-party providers have been taking advantage of players with significant brain damage.

In a court order, Brody says she’ll weigh the legality of contracts signed by former players who were duped by “deceptive or misleading solicitations.”

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP officers help clear debris from Hurricane Irma

Today in History

1973: Jimmy Carter reports UFO sighting

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1962 0.0102 3.92%
L 2020 26.1418 0.0252 6.18%
L 2030 29.4451 0.0456 8.74%
L 2040 31.8630 0.0582 9.97%
L 2050 18.3510 0.0383 11.07%
G Fund 15.4362 0.0008 1.55%
F Fund 18.0803 0.0001 3.86%
C Fund 34.9873 0.0688 11.93%
S Fund 44.9789 0.1712 8.16%
I Fund 29.3879 0.0792 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.