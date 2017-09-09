Listen Live Sports

Kane nets first goals of season as Tottenham beats Everton

September 9, 2017
 
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Harry Kane scored his first goals of the Premier League season to help Tottenham beat Everton 3-0 on Saturday.

Kane, who has never scored in the top flight in August, struck his 100th goal for Tottenham in all competitions when an unintentional cross-shot swerved into the top corner in the 28th minute.

Kane, last season’s top scorer in the league, clipped in a second goal from close range in the first minute of the second half.

Christian Eriksen was also on target in the 42nd minute in a controlled and clinical display from the London side, which has collected six of its seven points of the season on the road.

Next weekend in the league it’s back to Wembley Stadium, where Tottenham is winless so far at its temporary home for the season. Before playing Swansea on Saturday, Tottenham hosts Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday at English football’s national stadium.

More AP Premier League coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/PremierLeague

