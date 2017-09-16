Listen Live Sports

Kanoff’s 3 TD passes help Princeton beat San Diego 27-17

September 16, 2017 3:49 pm
 
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Chad Kanoff was 32-of-43 passing for 352 yards and Stephen Carlson had three touchdown receptions to help Princeton beat San Diego 27-17 on Saturday.

Jesper Horsted had 12 catches for 108 yards — both career highs — for the Tigers (1-0). Kanoff moved past Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett into third on program’s career list with 4,388 yards passing. Carlson, who finished with six receptions for 94 yards, became the first Princeton player to catch three TD passes in a game since 1991.

Kanoff hit Carlson for a 9-yard touchdown to open the scoring and, after C.J. Wall recovered a San Diego (1-2) fumble at the 4, Carlson capped a 12-play, 96-drive with a 14-yard catch on the first play of the second quarter to make it 14-0. The Toreros trimmed their deficit to 20-17 when receiver Christian Brooks hit Justin Priest for a 23-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter, but Princeton answered with a 12-play, 66-yard drive — including a 34-yard reception by Carlson on third-and-16 — to cap the scoring with 1:36 to play.

Priest had 11 catches for 142 yards for San Diego.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

