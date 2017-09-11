Kent State coach Paul Haynes returns after cancer surgery

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Kent State coach Paul Haynes has returned to the football program after undergoing surgery for prostate cancer.

The school announced last month that Haynes was taking a medical leave of absence but did not provide details about his condition. He missed the Golden Flashes’ loss at Clemson in their season opener, but then he surprised the team by showing up before its 38-31 win against Howard on Saturday.

Haynes said Monday he was healthy again and back full-time. After his news conference, he confirmed his diagnosis and treatment in an interview with the Record-Courier.

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Don Treadwell ran the team while Haynes was gone. The 48-year-old Haynes says he talked to Treadwell every day.

