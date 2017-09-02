Kevin Harvick takes pole for Southern 500 at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Kevin Harvick held off defending champion Martin Truex Jr. on Saturday to win the pole for the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Harvick ran a fast lap of 177.730 in the final round, sweeping all three segments of qualifying. It was Harvick’s fourth pole of the season and second at Darlington. The last time Harvick started up front for the Southern 500, he took the checkered flag at the track “Too Tough To Tame.”

Truex, the series points leader, has won four times this season. He finished with a lap of 177.077 mph. Kyle Busch will start third. He swept the truck, Xfinity and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series events at Bristol two weeks ago.

Kyle Larson is fourth and Jamie McMurray fifth.