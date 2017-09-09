Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Keys, Stephens in 1st all-American US Open final in 15 years

September 9, 2017 1:15 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens are set to meet in the first all-American final at the U.S. Open since the Williams sisters played each other for the title in 2002.

Neither the 15th-seeded Keys nor the unseeded Stephens had ever participated in a Grand Slam title match before Saturday at Flushing Meadows.

Keys is 22; Stephens is 24.

Both are playing the best tennis of their careers after having surgery.

Keys had an operation on her left wrist during the offseason, missed the first two months of 2017, then needed another procedure on that arm in June.

Stephens was sidelined for 11 months because of a stress fracture in her left foot. She had surgery in January and returned to the tour in July.

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

