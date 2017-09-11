Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Kid Rock responds on Facebook to calls to cancel concerts

September 11, 2017 10:45 am
 
DETROIT (AP) — Kid Rock says criticism about his upcoming concerts in Detroit is politically motivated.

The Detroit-area native whose real name is Robert Ritchie posted an obscenity-laced response Monday on Facebook to a planned protest by the National Action Network’s Detroit chapter.

The first of six concerts is scheduled Tuesday. The civil rights group last week called for their cancellation because of Kid Rock’s past display of the Confederate flag during performances and his recent criticism of black former NFL player Colin Kaepernick for refusing to stand during the national anthem last year.

Kid Rock, who is white, wrote, “None of this would be going on if I were not thinking of running for office.”

He has been encouraged to run for the U.S. Senate as a Republican.

