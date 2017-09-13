Listen Live Sports

Kings’ Zach Randolph gets community service after LA arrest

September 13, 2017 8:50 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph has been sentenced to community service after being arrested for marijuana possession and resisting arrest following an incident last month at a Los Angeles housing project.

Los Angeles city attorney’s office spokesman Frank Mateljan says Randolph entered a no contest plea Wednesday.

He says Randolph was sentenced to 150 hours of community service and may ask for the charges to be vacated if he stays out of trouble for a year.

Randolph’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but he has previously called the allegations “false and misleading.”

Randolph, a 16-year NBA veteran, spent eight seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies before signing with the Sacramento Kings in July.

For more AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

