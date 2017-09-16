Kiradech leads KLM Open by 1 after 3rd round

Listen Live Sports

SPIJK, Netherlands (AP) — Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand birdied his last hole to card 5-under-par 66 and take the lead after the third round of the KLM Open on Saturday.

Kiradech birdied four of his first eight holes and went around in regulation pars until his final-hole birdie. His 14-under total gave him a one-shot lead over Romain Wattel of France, who posted a 7-under 64 to move to 13 under.

Wattel had to play nine holes of his rain-delayed second round in the morning before shooting seven birdies in a blemish-free third round at The Dutch.

French rookie Joel Stalter was third after a 2-under 69 took him to 12 under.

Lee Westwood birdied his final hole to finish the day two shots off the lead at 11 under, tied with Sebastian Heisele of Germany and Joakim Lagergren.

“I hit a lot of good putts that didn’t go in,” Westwood said. “Hopefully they’ll go in tomorrow.”

Earlier, defending champion Joost Luiten missed the cut by a single stroke when he missed a birdie putt on the 18th at the end of his rain-delayed second round.

