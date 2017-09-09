Listen Live Sports

Kraemer’s 6 TD passes lead Drake past NAIA Southwestern

September 9, 2017 10:35 pm
 
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Grant Kraemer tied a school record with six touchdown passes, including three to Mitch McFarlane, to help Drake beat NAIA Southwestern College 55-14 on Saturday night.

Kraemer was 20-of-27 passing for 313 yards, McFarlane had seven receptions for 152 yards and Jacob Clay added 64 yards rushing and a touchdown for Drake (1-1).

On the second play from scrimmage, Kraemer hit McFarlane for a 66-yard touchdown. The teams traded two punts each before Cooper Christiano’s diving interception on the last play of the first quarter. On the next play, Kraemer found Devin Cates in the front of the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown that made it 14-0. Cole Neary and McFarlane added scoring catches of 14 and 25 yards to make it 28-0 with 4:11 left in the first half.

Christian Gordon hit Donny Ebanks for a 39-yard TD and then, after a Drake fumble, a 16-yard score to make it 28-14 at the half but Southwestern went three-and-out — and lost 17 yards — on the opening drive of the second half and McFarlane’s 11-yard touchdown catch with 11:34 left in the third quarter was the first of 27 straight second-half points for the Bulldogs.

Ebanks finished with 88 yards on four receptions for Southwestern. The Moundbuilders had just 152 total yards and committed four turnovers.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

