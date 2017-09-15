Listen Live Sports

Kyle Busch wins playoff pole at Chicagoland Speedway

September 15, 2017 8:06 pm
 
JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — Kyle Busch opened his bid for a second NASCAR Cup championship with a lap of 187.963 mph to win the pole Friday night at Chicagoland Speedway.

Busch and Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin will start on the front row and fellow Toyota driver Martin Truex Jr. was third. Truex has four wins and the Furniture Row Racing driver is considered the favorite to win his first career Cup title.

NASCAR playoff drivers Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Larson had the next three spots.

Top 10 spots for other drivers racing for the championship over the final 10 races include: Chase Elliott eighth, Austin Dillon ninth, and Matt Kenseth 10th. Jamie McMurray has the worst starting spot among the 16 drivers in 19th.

Busch and fellow playoff driver Brad Keselowski sniped at each other on Twitter before qualifying over Toyota’s supposed dominance heading into Sunday’s race.

More AP Auto Racing: http://racing.ap.org

