LA Rams acknowledge holdout DL Aaron Donald will miss opener

September 8, 2017 3:27 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Holdout All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald has been officially ruled out of the Los Angeles Rams’ season opener.

Rams coach Sean McVay finally confirmed the obvious Friday, saying Donald couldn’t be ready to play Sunday against Indianapolis.

Donald has stayed away from the Rams since offseason team activities. The team has described talks with Donald as civil and constructive for several months, but the sides clearly aren’t close to a compromise.

With two years left on his rookie contract, Donald is believed to be seeking a deal to make him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL. The disruptive defensive tackle is a three-time Pro Bowl selection.

Donald is due to make $1.8 million this season. He will start missing game checks Sunday.

