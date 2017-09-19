Listen Live Sports

Late Bob Wolff, a prolific voice, to receive Scully award

September 19, 2017 1:12 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The late Bob Wolff, one of the most prolific and recognizable voices in sports, will be honored with the Vin Scully Lifetime Achievement Award in Sports Broadcasting from Fordham University.

Wolff died in July at the age of 96.

He called the play-by-play in championship games in all four major team sports. He interviewed Babe Ruth, was the original voice of the Washington Senators in 1947 and was the broadcaster for the New York Knicks for both of their championship teams.

The award will be presented Nov. 1. It is named for Scully, who last year completed his 67th and final season as a Dodgers broadcaster and is a Fordham alumnus.

Wolff will be the 10th recipient of the award from the school’s WFUV radio station. Last year, Brent Musburger was honored.

