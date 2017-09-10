Listen Live Sports

LEADING OFF: Dodgers near LA skid record, Rays at home in NY

September 10, 2017 8:48 pm
 
A look at what’s happening all around the majors Monday:

___

STILL STRUGGLING

The NL West-leading Dodgers are a loss away from their longest skid since moving to Los Angeles as they open a series at San Francisco. L.A. has dropped 10 straight for the first time since 1992, and that was the franchise’s worst stretch since the Brooklyn Dodgers lost 16 consecutive in 1944. Kenta Maeda (12-6, 4.02 ERA) tries to play stopper against Giants rookie Chris Stratton (2-3, 4.10).

HOME AWAY FROM HOME

Lucas Duda gets to be on the home team at Citi Field once again, this time when the Rays host the Yankees in Queens because of Hurricane Irma. Duda was traded from the Mets to Tampa Bay this season, and this will be his first trip back to his old home since the July deal. The Yankees are wrapping a ten-game road trip just a few miles from their Bronx stadium.

9/11 ANNIVERSARY

Teams across the country will hold pregame ceremonies and moments of silence on the 16-year anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, and players, coaches and umpires will wear hats with an American flag patch. There was no scheduled home game for either New York team, although the Yankees will play against the Rays at the Mets’ home in Citi Field due to Hurricane Irma.

REST UP

The Nationals are off, a day after becoming the first team in the majors to clinch a playoff spot this season. Fresh from winning its fourth NL East crown in four years, Washington resumes Tuesday at home against Atlanta. Manager Dusty Baker already is trying to give his regulars rest down the stretch — Matt Wieters and Jayson Werth sat out both Saturday and Sunday, while Daniel Murphy, Ryan Zimmerman, Anthony Rendon and Michael A. Taylor all watched the Nats’ last game over the weekend.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

