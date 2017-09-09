Listen Live Sports

Leake stopped: Seattle snaps 3-game skid, beats Angels 4-3

September 9, 2017 1:24 am
 
SEATTLE (AP) — Ben Gamel hit a three-run homer to give Seattle an early lead, Mike Leake overcame first-inning problems to pitch six solid innings, and the Mariners snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

Leake (2-0) followed almost the exact same script from his first start with Seattle, giving up three straight hits to start the game and allowing two first-inning runs. And just like his first start, Leake quickly settled down, retiring 13 straight batters at one point before C.J. Cron’s two-out single in the fifth inning. Leake allowed two earned runs and struck out five, as Seattle got a needed victory to continue hanging around the edges of the AL wild-card race.

Gamel provided the big blow with his eighth home run of the season with two outs in the bottom of the second on a 1-2 pitch from Angels starter Ricky Nolasco. Mitch Haniger added an RBI single an inning later and Nolasco (6-13) was unable to make it out of the fourth.

